Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BLK opened at $1,039.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $650.63 and a 12-month high of $1,057.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $953.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
