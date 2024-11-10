Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $1,039.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $650.63 and a 12-month high of $1,057.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $953.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

