Matthew Craig Miller Sells 1,067,242 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,067,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $29,359,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Confluent Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.