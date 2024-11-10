Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 39 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $386.67 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $251.69 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

