Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 368,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.5 %

BBVA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

