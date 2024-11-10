Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

