Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.
Boot Barn Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.