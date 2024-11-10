Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

