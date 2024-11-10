Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 117.31%. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,409.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,094 shares of company stock valued at $492,157. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

