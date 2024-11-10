Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 311,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
