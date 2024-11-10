Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,144 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,264,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 612,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.9% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 926,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

