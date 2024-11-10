Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
NYSE CSL opened at $450.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
