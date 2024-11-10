BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2852191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 117.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in BP by 9.9% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 233,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in BP by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 454,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

