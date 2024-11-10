Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.49. 395,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,675,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,952 shares of company stock worth $11,544,337 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

