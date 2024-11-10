LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54. 1,159,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,557,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

LexinFintech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

