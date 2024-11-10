HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $41.81 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

