Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

