VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.53. 184,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,519,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

VNET Group Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $898.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

