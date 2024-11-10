StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 47106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins lowered StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$78.96 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
