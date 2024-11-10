iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 90,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 124,160 shares.The stock last traded at $61.67 and had previously closed at $61.57.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

