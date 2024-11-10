Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.24. APA has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 30.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,466,000 after purchasing an additional 326,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

