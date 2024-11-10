FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

FMC Stock Down 1.9 %

FMC opened at $59.70 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

