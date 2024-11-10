DA Davidson Cuts A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $43.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $731.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of -0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 748,300.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

