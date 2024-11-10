AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $648.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.24. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,874,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.