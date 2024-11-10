Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

