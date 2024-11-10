US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bruker were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 12.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

