Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.89 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

