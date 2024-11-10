McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.64.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $613.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.60. McKesson has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

