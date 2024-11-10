American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 60.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 664,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after buying an additional 96,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.