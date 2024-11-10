AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after buying an additional 818,241 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 45.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,339 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after acquiring an additional 496,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 43.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 710,131 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 179.7% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 746,340 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

