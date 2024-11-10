Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

AHCO stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 80.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 502,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

