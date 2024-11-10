Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFRM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock worth $4,554,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.