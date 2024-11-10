McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MUX stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

