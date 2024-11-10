McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of MUX stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
