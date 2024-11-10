AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of AEYE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $377.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

