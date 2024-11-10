Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.35 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

