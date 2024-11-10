Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VMI opened at $340.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.73 and a 12 month high of $352.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

