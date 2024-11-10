Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.10.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $324.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

