Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,392 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

