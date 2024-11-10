Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

ACRE stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

