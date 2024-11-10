Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 82,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $172.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.