Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 29,998 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 81.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $2,637,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,498.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

