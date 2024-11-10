Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 37,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.73. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

