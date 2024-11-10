Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 8,990 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

