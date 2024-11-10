Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Perrigo worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 249,640 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 391,646 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,501,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 465,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after buying an additional 117,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.02%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.