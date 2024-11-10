Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after buying an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $528.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average is $479.42. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.77 and a 1 year high of $533.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.46%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

