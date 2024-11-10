Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after buying an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 31.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 536,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs



Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

