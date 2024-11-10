Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.61% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.35 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.