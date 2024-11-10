Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 162.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $4,703,000.

CYTK opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,520,653.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,520,653.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,560.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,236 shares of company stock worth $3,800,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

