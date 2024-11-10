Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.31 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after buying an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,390 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $8,656,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

