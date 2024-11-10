Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 694 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.30.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $4,043,950. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

