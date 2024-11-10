Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.91. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

