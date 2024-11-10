BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

BCE Stock Performance

About BCE

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$39.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$37.81 and a 12 month high of C$56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

